People are stanning the food stuck in Nick Jonas' teeth at the Grammys

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Having something stuck in your teeth during a nervy life moment — a first date, say, or an interview — is everyone's worst nightmare.



So imagine how Nick Jonas felt after he finished performing at the Grammys on Sunday, then went to check his Twitter notifications.







NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH i don't feel so... 👓 View full article

