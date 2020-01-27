Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Report: Cloudflare provided CDN services to sites hosting exploitative child content

Report: Cloudflare provided CDN services to sites hosting exploitative child content

The Next Web Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Report: Cloudflare provided CDN services to sites hosting exploitative child contentFor the ongoing series, Code Word, we’re exploring if — and how — technology can protect individuals against sexual assault and harassment, and how it can help and support survivors. Cloudflare, a cloud company that provides security and content distribution services, provided CDN (Content Delivery Network) services to sites that host Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). CDN refers to a group of geographically distributed servers that host site data to provide faster access to people visiting that website. L1ght, an Israel-based company working to provide a safe environment to children online, shared a report with TNW containing details of the websites featuring…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? 09:11

 Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and video-on-demand have changed all that. We now consume content on web series, television shows and films...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon 4th-Quarter Earnings [Video]Amazon 4th-Quarter Earnings

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis Amazon is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. The report stands to reverse some of the negative sentiment sourced from its last..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus [Video]Samsung’s Scott Welcomes Vevo To TV Plus

Although the TV world has spent the last five years considering the subscription video (SVOD) boom, a growing trend in ad-supported TV services (AVODs) is opening new opportunities for new entrants and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Operators Must Expand Their Portfolios to Include More ICT Services as Business Revenue from Legacy Services Continues to Decline - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Operators Must Expand Their Portfolios to Include More ICT Services as Business Revenue from Legacy Services Continues to Decline - ResearchAndMarkets.comDUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "The Operator business services: UK forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report...
Business Wire

Waitlist for child mental health services doubles under Ford government: report

Wait times for children and youth mental health services have more than doubled in two years, according to a report from care providers who are urging Premier...
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.