Report: Cloudflare provided CDN services to sites hosting exploitative child content

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

For the ongoing series, Code Word, we’re exploring if — and how — technology can protect individuals against sexual assault and harassment, and how it can help and support survivors. Cloudflare, a cloud company that provides security and content distribution services, provided CDN (Content Delivery Network) services to sites that host Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). CDN refers to a group of geographically distributed servers that host site data to provide faster access to people visiting that website. L1ght, an Israel-based company working to provide a safe environment to children online, shared a report with TNW containing details of the websites featuring…



For the ongoing series, Code Word, we're exploring if — and how — technology can protect individuals against sexual assault and harassment, and how it can help and support survivors. Cloudflare, a cloud company that provides security and content distribution services, provided CDN (Content Delivery Network) services to sites that host Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). CDN refers to a group of geographically distributed servers that host site data to provide faster access to people visiting that website. L1ght, an Israel-based company working to provide a safe environment to children online, shared a report with TNW containing details of the websites featuring…



