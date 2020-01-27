Sucks to be you, Dyson — company repays grant money back to UK government

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It must suck to be Dyson at the moment. The UK government has recouped nearly all of its £8 million grant it gave to the British vacuum cleaner manufacturer to develop an electric vehicle, the Telegraph reports. Dyson was given the money back in 2016 as part of government plan to stimulate the economy and create jobs. In part, the money was going to help Dyson‘s development and expansion into the electric car market. The vacuum maker reportedly put $2.5 billion into developing its electric vehicle. [Read: The Dyson V11… or how I learned to stop worrying and love vacuuming]…



