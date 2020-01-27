Global  

Hundreds of Amazon employees break company policy to call out its climate practices

Mashable Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Amazon employees are making themselves heard. 

On Sunday, Amazon employees spoke out about the company's climate policies through a post on Medium organized by the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. 357 employees individually shared their views on the company's climate practices.

Earlier this month, the Washington...
