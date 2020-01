Janice Perry RT @NBCLA: Planters is pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut, after a helicopter cr… 3 minutes ago Brown Marketing, LLC https://t.co/JDOJZz47cw Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/qOazQwvu5L 4 minutes ago Zest 2 Recruitment RT @mashable: Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/pQAiAK1ZLv 5 minutes ago ChiRadio RT @nbcchicago: Planters Pauses Mr. Peanut Funeral Ad Campaign After Kobe Bryant Death https://t.co/WKDTqxRfTP https://t.co/M77ISEs73X 16 minutes ago NBC Los Angeles Planters is pausing paid advertising behind a campaign about the apparent death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut, after a… https://t.co/TkvZlGefBX 22 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/xiQsqQqZZa https://t.co/WPfDw5xfsO 25 minutes ago KT Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/KCSyPrMicr via @mashable 30 minutes ago Mashable Planters pauses Mr. Peanut funeral campaign after Kobe Bryant's death https://t.co/pQAiAK1ZLv 31 minutes ago