Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Shutting Down App Maker

WebProNews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Google has announced it is shutting down App Maker, its low-code development environment. App Maker was unveiled in 2016 and provided a way for IT departments, developers and enthusiasts to create apps to improve G Suite workflows. App Maker users will need to find another solution, however, as the development environment is nearing the end…

The post Google Shutting Down App Maker appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss [Video]Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Google pauses Chrome update on Android over app data loss

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Google is shutting down its App Maker tool

Google is in the mood for a cull at the moment. Having announced the end of support for Chrome Apps, the company has now announced that Google App Maker will be...
betanews

WhatsApp is only the second non-Google Android app to hit 5 billion installs

There are only a few apps on the Google Play Store to have reached the mythical 5 billion install figure, bar some of the pre-installed Google options....
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.