Google has announced it is shutting down App Maker, its low-code development environment. App Maker was unveiled in 2016 and provided a way for IT departments, developers and enthusiasts to create apps to improve G Suite workflows. App Maker users will need to find another solution, however, as the development environment is nearing the end… The post Google Shutting Down App Maker appeared first on WebProNews.

