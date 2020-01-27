SpaceX to launch 60 more Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX will launch 60 satellites this Tuesday as part of its ambitious Starlink program to provide world-wide broadband internet coverage. Plans to launch the satellites on Monday 27 January were scrubbed due to unfavorable wind conditions. Experts had forewarned that the odds would be about 50-50 for a Monday launch, but the weather appears to be more favorable Tuesday with Space.Com reporting an 80% likelihood winds will remain calm enough for the launch. The Starlink payload will be carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Upon successfully launching, the rocket will shed its booster and fairings on its…



