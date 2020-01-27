SpaceX to launch 60 more Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Elon Musk‘s SpaceX will launch 60 satellites this Tuesday as part of its ambitious Starlink program to provide world-wide broadband internet coverage. Plans to launch the satellites on Monday 27 January were scrubbed due to unfavorable wind conditions. Experts had forewarned that the odds would be about 50-50 for a Monday launch, but the weather appears to be more favorable Tuesday with Space.Com reporting an 80% likelihood winds will remain calm enough for the launch. The Starlink payload will be carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Upon successfully launching, the rocket will shed its booster and fairings on its…
· The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave SpaceX a green light to launch a constellation of thousands of internet satellites, called Starlink.
