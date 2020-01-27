Global  

SpaceX to launch 60 more Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday

The Next Web Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
SpaceX to launch 60 more Starlink internet satellites on TuesdayElon Musk‘s SpaceX will launch 60 satellites this Tuesday as part of its ambitious Starlink program to provide world-wide broadband internet coverage. Plans to launch the satellites on Monday 27 January were scrubbed due to unfavorable wind conditions. Experts had forewarned that the odds would be about 50-50 for a Monday launch, but the weather appears to be more favorable Tuesday with Space.Com reporting an 80% likelihood winds will remain calm enough for the launch. The Starlink payload will be carried by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Upon successfully launching, the rocket will shed its booster and fairings on its…

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
News video: SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning

SpaceX plans Starlink satellite launch Monday morning 00:21

 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 9:49 am Monday, carrying the next batch of 60 Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system.

SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring [Video]SpaceX to Launch First Two Astronauts on Historic Flight this Spring

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will head to the International Space Station on the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission, SpaceX’s first manned test flight. It will be the first time an American..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03

Dozens of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen in night sky over Switzerland [Video]Dozens of SpaceX Starlink satellites seen in night sky over Switzerland

No, they're not UFOs. Video filmed on Saturday (January 18) by a stargazer in Switzerland shows a moving convoy of bright lights evenly spaced out in the night sky. But there's a straightforward..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29


SpaceX's license to launch hundreds of internet satellites may have violated the law, experts say. Astronomers could sue the FCC.

SpaceX's license to launch hundreds of internet satellites may have violated the law, experts say. Astronomers could sue the FCC.· The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave SpaceX a green light to launch a constellation of thousands of internet satellites, called Starlink.  ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals

Can Space Traffic Control Handle The Volume Of Private Launches?

SpaceX is launching more of its a mega-constellation of satellites on Friday to provide Internet all over the world, but some are worried the world's space...
NPR

