The coronavirus has sent a video game about wiping out humanity to #1

Mashable Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Video game Plague Inc. has had a surge of popularity in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has [INS: infected over 4,000 people and killed over 100 :INS] with no signs of slowing. You play as a deadly pathogen in the distressingly relevant game, spreading across the globe to wipe out humanity.

