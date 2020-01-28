Ring’s Android app reportedly sends data to third-party trackers

Ring, the Amazon-owned security camera company, has been caught in another privacy mishap. A report published by Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) earlier today, suggests Ring’s Android app sends a ton of personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party trackers without explicit user consent. The report suggests the app (version 3.21.1) sends data to four trackers including Facebook’s graph API, a ‘deep linking’ platform called Branch, and analytics firms like AppsFlyer and Mixpanel through encrypted HTTPS standard. The information sent to these trackers includes names, unique device IDs, language preferences, time zones, devices’ IP addresses, and certain user actions, such as when someone interacts with the…



This story continues at The Next Web



