Ring’s Android app reportedly sends data to third-party trackers

The Next Web Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Ring’s Android app reportedly sends data to third-party trackersRing, the Amazon-owned security camera company, has been caught in another privacy mishap. A report published by Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) earlier today, suggests Ring’s Android app sends a ton of personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party trackers without explicit user consent. The report suggests the app (version 3.21.1) sends data to four trackers including Facebook’s graph API, a ‘deep linking’ platform called Branch, and analytics firms like AppsFlyer and Mixpanel through encrypted HTTPS standard. The information sent to these trackers includes names, unique device IDs, language preferences, time zones, devices’ IP addresses, and certain user actions, such as when someone interacts with the…

This story continues at The Next Web

News video: Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

 On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add Huawei to its 5G infrastructure; Cadillac Super Cruise is the next best thing to level 5 autonomy;...

Ring admits its Android app uses third-party trackers following EFF report

Ring's Android app uses multiple third-party trackers to deliver customer data to companies other than Amazon.
Macworld

EFF: Ring App Sends Your Personal Data to Third-Parties

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) says it has completed an exhaustive analysis of Ring's Android app, and the company appears to be sharing a great deal...
ExtremeTech

