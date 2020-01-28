Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bill Gates owns a lot more Apple stock than you might think

The Next Web Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Chronologically speaking, the life work of Bill Gates can be divided into two main areas of interest: first and foremost building and leading Microsoft to become the number-one software company in the world, and secondly using the wealth he accumulated for philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Based on data from 2019, Bill Gates is believed to still own 330 million shares of Microsoft, accounting for roughly $55B worth of Microsoft stock, or 4.3% of the total company. He and his wife created a separate fund to support the foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Pullman Dissects The Layers Of Philosophy Behind

Bill Pullman Dissects The Layers Of Philosophy Behind "The Sinner" Character, Harry Ambrose 01:39

 Bill Pullman, who has starred in every season of USA Network's "The Sinner," discusses living in delusion through his character, Harry Ambrose, and how he pondered on the idea of "what we don’t ask of ourselves."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Bomer & Bill Pullman Go Over Season Three Of USA Network's 'The Sinner' [Video]Matt Bomer & Bill Pullman Go Over Season Three Of USA Network's "The Sinner"

"The Sinner’s" third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:24Published

Matt Bomer & Bill Pullman Used Certain Acting Prompts On 'The Sinner' Set To Build A Stronger Cast [Video]Matt Bomer & Bill Pullman Used Certain Acting Prompts On "The Sinner" Set To Build A Stronger Cast

"The Sinner" Season 3 stars Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman share what it was like joining a Dreamwork workshop with the rest of their cast. They get into how it strengthened the trust between fellow..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:20Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.