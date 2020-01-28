Bill Gates owns a lot more Apple stock than you might think

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chronologically speaking, the life work of Bill Gates can be divided into two main areas of interest: first and foremost building and leading Microsoft to become the number-one software company in the world, and secondly using the wealth he accumulated for philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Based on data from 2019, Bill Gates is believed to still own 330 million shares of Microsoft, accounting for roughly $55B worth of Microsoft stock, or 4.3% of the total company. He and his wife created a separate fund to support the foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple 👓 View full article

