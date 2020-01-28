Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here's where you can get the new AirPods Pro on sale

Mashable Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* The Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale on Amazon — snag a pair for only $234.99, or about $14 off their suggested retail price of $249.

--------------------

If you've attempted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro at any point since their October release — keyword: *attempted* — you know all too well that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple BUYS Tesla [Video]Apple BUYS Tesla

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well,..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 11:43Published

AirPods Pro Sell Out For Holidays [Video]AirPods Pro Sell Out For Holidays

AirPods Pro Sell Out For Holidays

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ET Deals: Apple AirPods Pro — Back on Sale, Up to $700 off Alienware Laptops

ET Deals: Apple AirPods Pro — Back on Sale, Up to $700 off Alienware LaptopsToday you can get Apples recently released AirPods Pro headphones with a $15 discount. The post ET Deals: Apple AirPods Pro — Back on Sale, Up to $700 off...
ExtremeTech

AirPods Pro sale: How to cut the long lines at Apple Stores

Apple excels at three things these days: making money, making you feel that your $700 device could be cooler, and making people stand in line around the block....
SFGate Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

carlozado

ًjoey tribbiani RT @MalcolmMusic: Okay so here’s my favorite Kobe Bryant moment and it’s from Kobe’s last game, where the last 3 minutes played out like an… 5 seconds ago

BaileyKaite_

Bai’Li 🦋 When i say i been so busy , to where ion have time for social media 😭😭 i hate it here. 5 seconds ago

SJohnRoss

S. John Ross @Avenesse1 It's one of those deals where the crowded room feels lonelier than the empty one. 😅 And I'm here like "M… https://t.co/I0ctOdARFD 5 seconds ago

chaulpurch

Matt Foley @LizClaman @Apple @russellholly @kevinrkelly @FoxBusiness Where’s @Sarge986, like Free Bird at a Skynerd show, he’s why we’re here🇺🇸 6 seconds ago

NWix35

lawn boy nate RT @MorrisAnimal: Friendly pug-mix guy Max thinks they should make a Pug Hub app where you could have a pug come visit you. Until then, sto… 6 seconds ago

tantalizngstars

𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐜𝐞 RT @hoIydemi: selena unfollowed demi in 2018 so demi unfollowed so she can’t see this post and also is not tagged. Further more, demi could… 10 seconds ago

sandy_know

KnowSandy @notfranzboas @jessicam40 @royallyqueer @dopaminediscord @watchboysvlog Umm here is where I said “here is her name”… https://t.co/cb256CIS9b 11 seconds ago

Americancrawl

Resa Harrison RT @JeffreyRitchey: I turn this***back on and now Pam Bondi is up here laying out all this about Hunter Biden. What the***is wrong wi… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.