How to use Facebook’s ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Facebook today completed its global rollout of the “Off-Facebook Activity” tool, a process it started last August. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called it a “Clear History” button in the past, and that’s a fair description: it lets you manage the information Facebook collects on your from other sites and apps. The platform has not, to put it mildly, cultivated a great reputation for consumer privacy. This tool is part of a multi-step process to address…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Facebook today completed its global rollout of the “Off-Facebook Activity” tool, a process it started last August. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called it a “Clear History” button in the past, and that’s a fair description: it lets you manage the information Facebook collects on your from other sites and apps. The platform has not, to put it mildly, cultivated a great reputation for consumer privacy. This tool is part of a multi-step process to address…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Facebook 👓 View full article

