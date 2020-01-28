Global  

Dyson’s Lightcycle Morph is a versatile task light that kinda looks like a lightsaber

The Next Web Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Dyson’s Lightcycle Morph is a versatile task light that kinda looks like a lightsaberDyson may be best known for its vacuums, but recently it’s been branching out into lighting too. The company has released a few task lamps over the years, and today it’s announcing its most versatile lighting solution yet, the Lightcycle Morph. Before we go on, here’s the obvious caveat to any Dyson Product: It’s expensive, starting at $650. You probably don’t need a $650 light, but if the price doesn’t make you cringe too much, read on. [Read: The Dyson V11… or how I learned to stop worrying and love vacuuming] Unlike many modern “smart” lights, the Lightcycle morph isn’t interested…

