Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mike Bloomberg met a dog and decided to shake its mouth

Mashable Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Listen, there's technically no wrong way to pet a dog but the way presidential candidate and ultra-billionaire Mike Bloomberg pet a dog on Monday was downright bonkers. 

Bloomberg passed through Burlington, Vermont this week, where he was fortunate enough to meet a dog that seemed quite Good. CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg's ruff time: Dem greets dog by shaking its mouth

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg caught flack after a viral video from a campaign stop in Vermont showed him shaking a dog's mouth instead of...
FOXNews.com

Bloomberg Barked At for Shaking a Dog’s Head On Campaign Trail: ‘Has He Never Met A Dog Before?’

Bloomberg Barked At for Shaking a Dog’s Head On Campaign Trail: ‘Has He Never Met A Dog Before?’Presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was caught Monday while campaigning in Burlington, Vermont shaking the hand of a man and...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.