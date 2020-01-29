Global  

Google is working on another chat app because it hasn’t failed enough already

The Next Web Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
I shouldn’t be surprised I’m writing this article in 2020, but Google is preparing to release another communications app. According to a report by The Information, Google’s new app – no name was provided – will bring together various parts of G Suite, including Gmail, Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, and Google Drive. Here we go again. Add it to the long list of Google’s attempts to get people to talk to one another. Off the top of my head, there’s Gmail, Hangouts, Google+, Gchat, Allo, Duo, Spaces, Wave, RCS, Inbox, that weird chat interface in YouTube, and probably something else I’m forgetting. …

