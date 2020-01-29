Google Working on Unified Communications App

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () The Information is reporting that Google is working on a new communications app that will pull together the company’s existing messaging apps. Citing sources, including two who have used the new app and three that were briefed on it, the new app will bring together the functionality of several existing ones, including Gmail, Google Drive,…
Today, Google introduced Tangi, an experimental video sharing app created in Area 120, Google's lab for experimental projects. The app lets users post 60-second...
