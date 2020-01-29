Global  

Google Working on Unified Communications App

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
The Information is reporting that Google is working on a new communications app that will pull together the company’s existing messaging apps. Citing sources, including two who have used the new app and three that were briefed on it, the new app will bring together the functionality of several existing ones, including Gmail, Google Drive,…

Google Working on Unified Communications App
