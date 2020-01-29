Google Translate will soon transcribe recordings in other languages

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

If you attend a lot of meetings and lectures, or simply interview people often, transcribing your audio recordings is perhaps the most tedious task in your workflow. . But we might soon have some help from Google. The search giant showed off a new transcription feature in the Google Translate app during an event at its San Francisco office last night. A report from The Verge noted that once the feature is rolled out, you can record audio in one language and get live transcription in another language. Initially, it will only work with live recordings — not pre-recorded audio files…



