Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BTS playing hide and seek with James Corden and Ashton Kutcher is super adorable

Mashable Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
What's the point in having access to all these super famous celebrities if you can't at least play the odd game of hide and seek?

The was clearly James Corden's thinking in the video above. The host of The Late Late Show was joined by BTS and Ashton Kutcher on Tuesday, and he decided to round off the show by getting each band...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

purwani_mei

Me! RT @mashable: BTS playing hide and seek with James Corden and Ashton Kutcher is super adorable https://t.co/to5V6WA6eF https://t.co/zLiQ1IV… 3 seconds ago

ainsyakirah2002

KOOKIE97 RT @allkpop: ARMYs are freaking out over BTS playing hide and seek with Ashton Kutcher & James Corden on #BTSxCorden! https://t.co/As29EmIs… 21 seconds ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. BTS playing hide and seek with James Corden and Ashton Kutcher is super adorable https://t.co/fd2igC7y6v #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 3 minutes ago

Ani37536404

Ani RT @mikrokosmoslois: therapy: expensive @BTS_twt playing hide & seek with Corden and Kutcher: free https://t.co/MoC8Y80j5S 5 minutes ago

chocokookiss

kenes⁷ I love when they were playing hide and seek, jungkook's first instinct was to hide behind the camera and blend with… https://t.co/OjMkCZOpJu 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.