Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepak Chopra gives Jimmy Fallon a sneak peek at the digital AI version of himself

Mashable Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Deepak Chopra's digital AI version of himself is almost in beta, and Jimmy Fallon got to take it for a quick spin.

The author, who announced the 'Digital Deepak' project in December, gave Jimmy Fallon a sneak preview on The Tonight Show Tuesday, taking the host, The Roots, and the audience through a very swift meditation (it's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Halsey Sings a Google-Translated Version of 'Without Me' | Billboard News [Video]Halsey Sings a Google-Translated Version of 'Without Me' | Billboard News

During her appearance on Wednesday night (Jan. 22), the pop superstar was tasked with performing some Google translations of the lyrics to popular songs alongside Fallon.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Halsey Sing a Hilarious Google-Translated Version of 'Without Me' on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Sometimes, artists mess up the lyrics to their own songs by accident — but on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.