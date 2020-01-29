Apple’s Q1 2020 financials were great — but it still needs a budget iPhone
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () If you’re an Apple follower, you’ll have seen the company just released its Q1 2020 financials. There’s a raft of interesting information in there, but without getting bogged down by numbers, let’s just get to the meat of it: iPhone sales were incredibly strong, growing 8 percent Wearables growth skyrocketed (Tim Cook said that if you collated the Apple Watch, Beats headphones, and AirPods sales, it’d match a “Fortune 150 company) — overtaking Mac revenue And services (including things like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Pay, Apple Card, and others) saw a 17 percent year-over-year increase On the surface, this…
Apple is reconsidering its plans to increase iPhone production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has extended an official holiday to curb the spread of the virus which could hurt Apple's production.
Apple is now offering certified refurbished iPhone XS/Max models in various capacities from *$699* *shipped*. Originally starting at $999 when released in... 9to5Mac Also reported by •engadget •The Next Web •TechRadar
