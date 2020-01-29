Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial

Mashable Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
If you thought people had let Frozen's hit song "Let It Go" go yet, you're sorely mistaken.

The catchy tune is back in full force, and this time it's being sung by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as she drives an electric vehicle in Audi's new Super Bowl commercial.

Williams spends the entirety of the commercial...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Maisie Williams Sings 'Let It Go' to Survive a Traffic Jam in Audi Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Maisie Williams may be best known as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, but in her latest role, she's channeling Elsa from Frozen. The actress...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Watch Maisie Williams sing Let It Go in Audis Super Bowl commercial (Nicole Gallucci/Mashable!) https://t.co/wZbRFpElep 6 minutes ago

psybuster2020

psybuster2020 RT @mashable: Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/uM1EuoTKjy https://t.co/ppWdLNlL0c 6 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/a3Rl9OBnhY 7 minutes ago

RimaYouhana

Rima Youhana Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/y2Bb5XwOY8 13 minutes ago

KojokMajd

Majd Kojok Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/8BIYbbBQVc 13 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Watch Maisie Williams sing ‘Let It Go’ in Audi’s Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/EeQ52JK8R3 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 22 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Watch Maisie Williams sing ‘Let It Go’ in Audi’s Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/HmbPTQyDsJ https://t.co/yAycf5ueSE 28 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial https://t.co/9zey9PmSeT https://t.co/fMNNYomwsP 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.