Watch Maisie Williams sing 'Let It Go' in Audi's Super Bowl commercial
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
If you thought people had let Frozen's hit song "Let It Go" go yet, you're sorely mistaken.
The catchy tune is back in full force, and this time it's being sung by Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as she drives an electric vehicle in Audi's new Super Bowl commercial.
Williams spends the entirety of the commercial...
