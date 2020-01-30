Global  

Facebook will cough up $550 million to settle facial recognition case

The Next Web Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Facebook will cough up $550 million to settle facial recognition caseRemember the time when Facebook used to automatically tag you in photos uploaded by your friends using facial recognition? Now the company has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a class-action lawsuit for using the technology in Illinois. A report by the New York Times noted that the suit alleged Facebook of violating Illinois biometric privacy law by collecting data of millions of users without their consent for the company’s photo tagging product.  While the company denied the charges, it agreed to settle because it thought “it was in the best interest of our community and our shareholders to move…

