Unicode Consortium finally added a transgender flag emoji and more gender-inclusive designs

The Next Web Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Got questions for Jeremy Burge, an emoji historian and Chief Emoji Officer at Emojipedia? He’s hosting a TNW Answers session TODAY at 4:00PM (CET), ask your questions NOW! While there seems to be an emoji to represent everyone and everything, a significant group was completely left out — the transgender community. But yesterday, the Unicode Consortium (the group which decides what emoji make it onto our phones) revealed 117 new emoji designs that’ll be rolled out later this year, and among them is a transgender flag.  The call for a transgender flag and symbol was sponsored by Google and Microsoft…

The Unicode Consortium has revealed 117 new emojis! The fresh batch include the transgender flag and more gender-inclusive options, including a variety of skin tones.

