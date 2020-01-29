Global  

How to protect your customers’ data after Brexit

The Next Web Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
With the Conservative Party’s win in Britain’s general election back in December, Brexit is back on track. The clock is now ticking on Britain’s move out of the EU on January 31, and the final deal is meant to be ready by the end of the year. That’s not much time to prepare, especially for companies entrusted to protect customer data. With the enactment of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in 2018, the European Union became the world leader in data protection. In our increasingly data-driven world, GDPR hands power back to everyday internet users and streamlines the transfer…

