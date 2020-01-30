Snapchat's Bitmoji TV cartoon show is here and it's really, really weird Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Snapchat's new "Bitmoji TV" series is ready for its debut and, yes, it's about as odd as you'd expect.



After weeks of dropping bizarre trailers, the company is launching Bitmoji TV, a new cartoon series located in the app's Discover section which stars each user's personal Bitmoji.



I've now had a chance to watch the first... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Snapchat launches Bitmoji TV: zany 4-min cartoons of your avatar If you were the star of every show, would you watch more mobile television? Snapchat is betting that narcissism drives resonance for its new weekly videos that...

TechCrunch 3 hours ago





Tweets about this