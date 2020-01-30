Facebook takes down profile of suspect who shot at students in India Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Facebook has taken down the profile of Rambhakt Gopal, a person who allegedly opened fire at students in New Delhi. His profile featured a few live videos uploaded before the incident and posts asking his friends to take care of his family. Earlier this afternoon, the person began shooting at students near New Delhi’s Jamia university. A report from Scroll noted that he identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal before the police arrested him. Delhi Police Sources: Man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been identified as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma. He is a resident…



Facebook has taken down the profile of Rambhakt Gopal, a person who allegedly opened fire at students in New Delhi. His profile featured a few live videos uploaded before the incident and posts asking his friends to take care of his family. Earlier this afternoon, the person began shooting at students near New Delhi's Jamia university. A report from Scroll noted that he identified himself as Rambhakt Gopal before the police arrested him. Delhi Police Sources: Man who brandished a gun and opened fire in Jamia area has been identified as 19-year-old Ram Bhagat Gopal Sharma. He is a resident…

