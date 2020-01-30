Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Google Earth on mobile just got cosmically cooler

Google Earth on mobile just got cosmically cooler

Mashable Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
You're going to want to waste a few [DEL: minutes :DEL] hours playing with the new Google Earth mobile app. 

The most recent version of the app shows stars in the background when you zoom out. And since you can view from 30,000 miles above the planet, and then rotate Earth to see the stars and the galaxies in the background,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giant Eerie Face Seen In Google Earth [Video]Giant Eerie Face Seen In Google Earth

Google Earth has revealed all sorts of fabulous formations that can only be seen from above, and among them is a giant head known as the Badlands Guardian.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

There's a only 2 percent of this world's surface that Google Earth hasn't covered [Video]There's a only 2 percent of this world's surface that Google Earth hasn't covered

That's no small task.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:04Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.