Google Earth on mobile just got cosmically cooler

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

You're going to want to waste a few [DEL: minutes :DEL] hours playing with the new Google Earth mobile app.



The most recent version of the app shows stars in the background when you zoom out. And since you can view from 30,000 miles above the planet, and then rotate Earth to see the stars and the galaxies in the background,... 👓 View full article

