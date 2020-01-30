Global  

Cambodia just months away from launching its own central bank digital currency

The Next Web Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Cambodia just months away from launching its own central bank digital currencyCambodia’s central bank is readying to launch its blockchain-based, peer-to-peer money platform within the next few months, Phnom Penh Post reports. The system, named ‘Project Bakong,’ is a payments app powered by a central bank digital currency (CBDC). National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) chairman Chea Serey described it as “the national payment gateway for Cambodia.” The current Bakong implementation links to users’ bank accounts to exchange the CBDC with hard currency. An exec from one participating bank told reporters that Bakong is cheaper and more convenient than credit and debit cards, before noting that some banks might lose some of their…

Cambodia Readies a Blockchain-Based Digital Currency

Cambodia's central bank digital currency platform has the support of 11 national banks and will be used initially for domestic payments once launched at some...
Coindesk

Japan Must Be Ready if Demand for Digital Yen ‘Soars’: Central Bank Official

Japan needs to keep researching a central bank digital currency, even if it won't launch one just yet, accord to the Bank of Japan's deputy governor.
Coindesk

