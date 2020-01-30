Global  

Facebook Stock Takes a Beating Amid Legal Settlements

WebProNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Facebook released its quarterly results Wednesday and it was not good news for investors, according to ABC News. The company posted ongoing growth, slightly beating analyst predictions, but its earnings were plagued by high expenses and legal settlements. In particular, the company has tentatively agreed to a $550 million settlement in an Illinois class-action lawsuit.…

The post Facebook Stock Takes a Beating Amid Legal Settlements appeared first on WebProNews.
