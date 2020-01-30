Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'The Good Place' turned into a perfect show to binge

'The Good Place' turned into a perfect show to binge

Mashable Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Office is more popular than ever. Just ask writer/producer Mike Schur, who also appeared on the show numerous times as Dwight Schrute's cousin Mose.

"I'm literally getting recognized for playing Mose on The Office more now than I was when I was playing Mose on The Office 15 years ago. It's really wild," Schur said in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered

Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish Cleans Up And Kobe Bryant Remembered 01:37

 Billie Eilish stole the show at The Grammy Awards 2020 after she won the four biggest awards of the night including album of the year and best new artist. The 18 year-old Bad Guy singer was one of many newcomers who picked up awards, joined by Lil Nas X and Lizzo. The show opened with a tribute to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: Asus Put 1,215 LEDs Into the Zephyrus G14's Lid | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: Asus Put 1,215 LEDs Into the Zephyrus G14's Lid | Gizmodo

When it comes to laptops, especially ones of the gaming variety, I ask you: How many lights are too much? 10, 20, 100? Well how about 1,215, because that’s the number of LEDs Asus put on the new..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 01:39Published

Michael Strahan On Tensions With Kelly Ripa [Video]Michael Strahan On Tensions With Kelly Ripa

"I don't hate her. I do respect her for what she can do at her job," he told the New York Times Magazine in a recently published interview. "I cannot say enough about how good she is at her job."..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Madonna just cancelled the first London show of her Madame X tour

In the latest in a string of delayed shows and cancellations, pop queen Madonna has just cancelled the first London, England, show of her Madame X tour. Furious...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

alexiscolvin2

Alexis Colvin I had a dream that the @nbcthegoodplace series finale revealed Eleanor & all them were actually demons this whole… https://t.co/Fyj7gguPTQ 20 minutes ago

mklopez

Miguel Lopez #TheGoodPlace turned into a perfect show to binge by accident https://t.co/RNcmoaEipn https://t.co/LZY4x6Ag55 37 minutes ago

tvsotherworlds

TV's Other Worlds 'The Good Place' turned into a perfect show to binge by accident https://t.co/15HPwQkX2P https://t.co/CpJpRAMsfp 37 minutes ago

unclenickknack

Nicholas Jensen @LiorKozai Somehow, not liking The Good Place has turned into one of my all time Hot Takes and that is not somethin… https://t.co/JyJGEBYupU 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC ‘The Good Place’ turned into a perfect show to binge https://t.co/cCBYQmWkKe https://t.co/7FMHZbnbQi 2 hours ago

slizarragaz

Sergio Lizarraga Fork! Remember tonight is airing The Good Place’s finale. So... we all are about to finally find the meaning of lif… https://t.co/iXijxpRLLJ 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk ‘The Good Place’ turned into a perfect show to binge https://t.co/r62HXmwtMP https://t.co/6aoq7LDirJ 3 hours ago

MegsTalk

Megan Walker 'The Good Place' turned into a perfect show to binge https://t.co/stH1uRiPZd https://t.co/NQbROPh10T 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.