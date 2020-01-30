Netflix is turning One Piece into a live-action series and I’m worried
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () In the world of anime and manga, there’s no franchise more enduring than Eichiro Oda‘s One Piece. Both show and comic have been running for over twenty years, maintaining remarkably consistent quality throughout. To that point, the story’s current arc is one of the series’ very best. So when Netflix announced it was adapting the story into a live-action series yesterday I was a little concerned. The history of live-action anime adaptations is… not good. The fact that the series has avoided one so far is something I considered a blessing, not a curse. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A One Piece live…
From the team behind "Last Chance U," Netflix’s new documentary series "Cheer" follows the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. Over the series, the team members face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all...