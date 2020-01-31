Global  

Facial recognition adds “jet fuel” for criminal investigations: Chicago police

The Next Web Friday, 31 January 2020
Facial recognition adds “jet fuel” for criminal investigations: Chicago policeIf you accessed the internet in last week or so, chances are you came across the name ClearView AI — a terrifying facial recognition software that has over three billion images in the database; far more than what FBI has. The New York Times wrote a lengthy report on how the software scraped images from all over the internet to increase its algorithm’s accuracy. However, if you think Clearview AI, or other facial recognition systems are just a passing fad that will fall out of favor soon, you’re mistaken. A report by the Chigao Sun Times suggests police are more than…

Facial recognition to be rolled out across London by police, despite privacy concerns

Police are to start using controversial facial recognition across London, despite concerns over the technology's accuracy and privacy issues.
Independent Also reported by •engadgetThe VergeMashableTechCrunchCBC.ca

Police to Deploy Real-Time Facial Recognition Cameras in London

London's Metropolitan Police Service announced Friday that it will deploy live facial recognition cameras, which have already been tested in London and in...
Newsmax Also reported by •ExtremeTechThe VergeMashableTechCrunchReutersSeattle Timesengadget

