Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Mike Pompeo's tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations

Mike Pompeo's tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations

Mashable Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Secretary of State may not be thanking NPR for his week atop the headlines, but NPR can definitely thank him for boosting their bottom line.

Mike Pompeo made news this week for berating NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly following an interview about Iran on All Things Considered, the national current affairs show she...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'She's more qualified than you are for your job': Seth Meyers blasts Pompeo over bizarre NPR tantrum

It seems Secretary of State Mike Pompeo really didn't like the line of questioning in a recent interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly. So, like any respectable...
Mashable


Tweets about this

nuyou22

kennedy Mike Pompeo's tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/ykObpYSs5Z 5 minutes ago

Sarah25018

Sarah RT @mashable: Mike Pompeo's tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/YVzX1HQ7ZQ 6 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Mike Pompeo’s tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/PPW6X0NXK3 https://t.co/WAjJ2NyZcJ 15 minutes ago

toschie

Claire Redfield RT @solusnan1: Mike Pompeo's tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/fNuVY9VeVi 21 minutes ago

bessings6

bessings RT @Ranzware: Mike Pompeo’s tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/BpvoUy7Y9B #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 28 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Mike Pompeo’s tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/BpvoUy7Y9B #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 38 minutes ago

RaffoAR

Raffaele Romeo Arena RT @clickclickclick: Mike Pompeo's tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/ljbNkSUUqf 47 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Mike Pompeo’s tantrum inspired a big boost in NPR donations https://t.co/5ZMsRXqvLf https://t.co/AXgPiy2PcK 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.