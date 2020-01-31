'Bojack Horseman' ends its run hurting, healing, and scratching at its scars

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

For six seasons, Bojack Horseman has put in a tremendous amount of work to earn its place as one of the best comedies on television. It's been hilarious, with mile-a-minute visual and verbal gags that require multiple watches to catch in their entirety, but it's also been heartbreaking, with revelations that punch its viewer... 👓 View full article

