Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘We should be investing in blockchain, says Andrew Yang’

The Next Web Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin every fucking day. Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Stephen Hawking used to say: Success is just a product of your motivation! Bitcoin price We closed the day, January 30 2020, at a price of $9,508. That’s a respectable 2.07 percent increase in 24 hours, or $192. It was the highest closing price in ninety-four days. We’re still 52 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017). Bitcoin market cap Bitcoin’s…

This story continues at The Next Web
