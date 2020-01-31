OnePlus may finally support wireless charging in its next phone
Friday, 31 January 2020 () OnePlus has shied away from wireless charging for quite a while, but not anymore. As spotted first by MobileScout, the company has joined Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the industry body that regulates standards for Qi wireless charging used by the majority of smartphones. While this might not mean that we’ll see wireless charging support in all OnePlus phones released this year, we can hope for some level of compatibility. A leak published earlier this month, suggested that the OnePlus 8 Pro — the upcoming high-end model from the company — might feature wireless charging. Earlier this year, in a podcast interview…
