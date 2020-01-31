Global  

OnePlus may finally support wireless charging in its next phone

The Next Web Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
OnePlus may finally support wireless charging in its next phoneOnePlus has shied away from wireless charging for quite a while, but not anymore. As spotted first by MobileScout, the company has joined Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the industry body that regulates standards for Qi wireless charging used by the majority of smartphones. While this might not mean that we’ll see wireless charging support in all OnePlus phones released this year, we can hope for some level of compatibility. A leak published earlier this month, suggested that the OnePlus 8 Pro — the upcoming high-end model from the company — might feature wireless charging. Earlier this year, in a podcast interview…

Credit: Gizmodo - Published < > Embed
News video: CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One First Look | Gizmodo

CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One First Look | Gizmodo 01:18

 Over the last few years, phone makers have been putting two, three, or even five or more cameras on the backs of phones, to the point that it’s giving some people trypophobia. But with the Concept One, OnePlus is trying to ease that camera anxiety while also flexing some of its design chops.For the...

