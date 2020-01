Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A new look at A Quiet Place Part II is here, and thanks to a harrowing flashback fans get their first glimpse at John Krasinski.



The 30-second Super Bowl spot builds on the first trailer by showing more of the day the monsters appeared and wreaked havoc on the world.



Like A Quiet Place, the sequel will again be written and... 👓 View full article