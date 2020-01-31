Global  

Netflix confirms 'The Crown' will end with Season 5 starring Imelda Staunton

Mashable Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Netflix's The Crown has confirmed its final season — and its final queen. 

Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton (seen most recently in the Downton Abbey film) will play Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown's fifth and final season.



