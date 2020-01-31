Roku accused of 'intimidation tactics' for pulling Fox channels before Super Bowl
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Roku owners should put together a Plan B right now for the Super Bowl.
On Thursday night, Roku sent an email to customers with a sudden and largely unexplained warning: All Fox streaming channels will not be available on Roku devices after Friday. This is a problem because the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle...
Shares of Roku tumbled 7% on Friday after the streaming video company told customers it was removing Fox channels from its platform ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl... Reuters Also reported by •The Verge •USATODAY.com