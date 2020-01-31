Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > PSA: The 1TB Xbox One X just hit a new all-time low price on Amazon

PSA: The 1TB Xbox One X just hit a new all-time low price on Amazon

Mashable Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* The 1TB Xbox One X normally retails for $499.99, but right now you can score it on sale on Amazon for just $336.99 — a 33% savings.

--------------------

Every gamer's got an origin story. Maybe you got a Nintendo 64 for Christmas one year and you've been playing ever since. Maybe your childhood self was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Save 60 percent on this best-selling Sonicare electric toothbrush on Amazon [Video]Save 60 percent on this best-selling Sonicare electric toothbrush on Amazon

Looking to change up your oral hygiene habits for 2020?. The Philips Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush can be had on Amazon for just $19.95. That will save you about $30 from the original list price..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:06Published

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Games [Video]Top 10 Upcoming Horror Games

These upcoming games look absolutely terrifying. For this list we're looking at the scariest video games coming out in 2020 and beyond. Our countdown of nightmare-fuel games includes "Senua's Saga:..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi Deluxe $34, New Super Mario Bros. 2 $12, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on Xbox One for *$34.29* as a digital download. Regularly $66 on...
9to5Toys

Refresh your yoga kit with an all-time low on the 6-piece Amazon set at $13

Today only, Woot is offering the 6-piece AmazonBasics 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat Set for *$12.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anpaus3

Nate | Streamer @ ANPAUS Team RT @jakedavis1995: @TheSilversky545 @JayDubcity16 Jay has done more for the gaming community than this weirdo ever will. He’s given away co… 56 seconds ago

jakedavis1995

Jake Davis @TheSilversky545 @JayDubcity16 Jay has done more for the gaming community than this weirdo ever will. He’s given aw… https://t.co/SZ7UD16vKa 1 minute ago

romyyyyssssss

Roms✨ Sometimes when I listen to enriques conversations on Xbox I wonder how he has friends🥴 “HaHAHahA sorry lew mate tha… https://t.co/kc5hqm0Qpa 3 minutes ago

G_vs_E_

Gaming vs Everything I really gotta wonder how many more times Microsoft can***up and jumble around the Xbox one dashboard before rea… https://t.co/ySo0nrPYFw 5 minutes ago

MarioLuigi0404

MarioLuigi0404 @ Xenoblade Chronicles Starting up The Witcher 3 just cuz, not a serious play through or anything, just messing around on the Xbox version 5 minutes ago

TheWolfOfFUT1

The Wolf of Fifa Ultimate Team @Mace_1305 @EASPORTSFIFA Sometimes PS4 are just to cheap. Must just be valid on Xbox 5 minutes ago

ChiaSakuraRose

DJ Professor Chiaki @point_ignition I am far from the #1 fan, I'm just the guy who commented on all the KfAD rips Like, due to me lack… https://t.co/1Sb4eVB8fa 6 minutes ago

ACaseofLawrence

Lawrence Case .@VoodooGamerTV has just gone LIVE on @WatchMixer We are rocking some Red Dead Redemption II Click the link below… https://t.co/xAMgous5ol 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.