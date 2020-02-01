Global  

Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in

Mashable Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sixty years ago, four young students in Greensboro, North Carolina, staged a sit-in at a segregated lunch counter — and started a movement, spurring sit-ins throughout the country to protest segregation.

Now, the famed "Greensboro Four" — David Richmond, Ezell Blair Jr. (now Jibreel Khazan), Franklin McCain, and Joseph...
