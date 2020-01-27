For under $25, this QuickBooks training helps keep your small business accounting on point
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () For over three decades, Quickbooks has been the dominant accounting software for small business use, currently boasting over 30 million users. You can turn that power and expertise toward your business with the training in The Quickbooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle, on sale now for $24.99 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.
*DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / *Running a small business is no easy venture. While you'll surely experience excitement and pride during high... Accesswire Also reported by •Business Wire