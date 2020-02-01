Global  

Twitter's iOS app now visibly threads together replies

Mashable Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
This new change doesn't make Twitter any less of a dumpster fire, but for iOS users at least, it's now an easier dumpster fire to follow.

The company revealed – via tweeted GIF, naturally – that a new tweak to Twitter's official iOS app makes conversations easier to spot. It's all thanks to a visible line that will now be...
