LeBron James, L.A. Lakers pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Less than a week after the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the Los Angeles Lakers played again at the Staples Center, where Bryant played in and attended so many games over the years. Friday's game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers began with a pre-game tribute...
On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave a touching speech honoring the late basketball great, Kobe Bryant. His speech came at the first Lakers game since Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Speaking to a sold-out crowd at...
While Anthony Davis and LeBron James are at different stages of their NBA careers, it also explains how Kobe Bryant could influence so many NBA stars.
