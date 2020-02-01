Global  

LeBron James, L.A. Lakers pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Less than a week after the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the Los Angeles Lakers played again at the Staples Center, where Bryant played in and attended so many games over the years. Friday's game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers began with a pre-game tribute...
News video: LeBron Celebrates Kobe In Emotional Tribute

LeBron Celebrates Kobe In Emotional Tribute 00:52

 On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave a touching speech honoring the late basketball great, Kobe Bryant. His speech came at the first Lakers game since Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Speaking to a sold-out crowd at...

