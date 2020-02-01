Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL'

Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL'

Mashable Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
"That is too dumb even for this," Kenan Thompson says at one point during this cold open sketch. He's wrong, though. It's all too dumb. What the hell?

Saturday Night Live's latest cold open re-wrote the script for the Donald Trump impeachment trial. Things definitely happen! They're not especially funny or entertaining things,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo Reassures Zelenskyy U.S. Is Committed To Supporting Ukraine [Video]Pompeo Reassures Zelenskyy U.S. Is Committed To Supporting Ukraine

Pompeo&apos;s trip comes amid President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial, which was centered on withholding Ukraine aid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published

Senate denies witnesses and new evidence in Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Senate denies witnesses and new evidence in Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SNL Cold Open Mocks Senate, Instead Finds Trump Guilty in Impeachment ‘Trial You Wish Had Happened’

Saturday Night Live‘s cold open sketch mocked the “dry debate and posturing” of the real-life Senate trial of President Donald Trump on abuse of power and...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL' https://t.co/WXFRnnMnpE https://t.co/EsxQJkpr3R 2 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL' https://t.co/VtLngZmRHH 2 minutes ago

vassko

Vassil Mladjov 🚀 Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL' https://t.co/yh01UzOdlf via @Mashable 4 minutes ago

OdamsTony

Tony Odams #ExileFromBrexitLies #HoldThemToAccount RT @mashable: Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL'. https://t.co/N2RRZTTwYB https://t.co/aWiia9Tv58 7 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL' https://t.co/uTsHjH1n4L 8 minutes ago

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL' https://t.co/ijOnNTNLK5 https://t.co/mtMDlvvJa6 12 minutes ago

mashable

Mashable Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL'. https://t.co/N2RRZTTwYB https://t.co/aWiia9Tv58 12 minutes ago

SaraWHmag

Sara #Politics Donald Trump impeachment gets the fantasy do-over on 'SNL' https://t.co/2kDSaHXaLv https://t.co/C959W8uW38 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.