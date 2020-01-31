Today is the first global palindrome day in 909 years. Another one won't happen for 101 years.

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Month, date, year: 02/02/2020



Date, month, year: 02/02/2020



Year, month, date: 2020/02/02



You get the idea. This abundance of twos and zeros makes Feb. 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it won't happen again for... No matter how you write today's date, it's a palindrome Month, date, year: 02/02/2020Date, month, year: 02/02/2020Year, month, date: 2020/02/02You get the idea. This abundance of twos and zeros makes Feb. 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it won't happen again for 👓 View full article

