Today is the first global palindrome day in 909 years. Another one won't happen for 101 years.
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
No matter how you write today's date, it's a palindrome.
Month, date, year: 02/02/2020
Date, month, year: 02/02/2020
Year, month, date: 2020/02/02
You get the idea. This abundance of twos and zeros makes Feb. 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it won't happen again for...
