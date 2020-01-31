Global  

Today is the first global palindrome day in 909 years. Another one won't happen for 101 years.

Mashable Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
No matter how you write today's date, it's a palindrome.

Month, date, year: 02/02/2020

Date, month, year: 02/02/2020

Year, month, date: 2020/02/02

You get the idea. This abundance of twos and zeros makes Feb. 2, 2020 the first international palindrome day in 909 years (since 11/11/1111), and it won't happen again for...
Recent related news from verified sources

What Super Bowl? For some, Palindrome Day is what's really worth celebrating

Feb. 2, 2020, is the first date in 909 years that can be read the same backward or forward regardless of whether one starts with the day or the month.
CTV News

