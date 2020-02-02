Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Demi Lovato performed at the Super Bowl a decade after tweeting about it

Demi Lovato performed at the Super Bowl a decade after tweeting about it

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Demi Lovato had big plans to sing at the Super Bowl, ten years ago. 

Lovato's powerful rendition of the national anthem kicked off the country's most popular sporting event of the year on Sunday. Her performance made such an impact, some praised it as "the best since Whitney Houston." 

It wasn't new to Lovato, though, who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem 01:19

 Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, remained seated during the national anthem performed by Demi Lovato during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on Sunday. There was a lot of criticism and praise for the couple following the incident. When Jay-Z...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest [Video]Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z has a message for those who believe he was engaging in a silent protest at this year's Super Bowl. He received some criticism after video showed him, his wife and their daughter sitting during..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Jay Z denies Super Bowl political statement [Video]Jay Z denies Super Bowl political statement

Jay Z has denied making a political statement by remaining seating during Demi Lovato's performance of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Demi Lovato's Super Bowl 2020 Performance of the National Anthem!

We all knew that Demi Lovato was going to slay the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, but now that it’s happened, our jaws are still on the floor. The...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •ExtraE! OnlineBillboard.comPinkNewsTMZ.comDaily Star

Demi Lovato is All Smiles After Wowing Fans with National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020!

Demi Lovato is celebrating her big night! The 27-year-old singer is all smiles as she heads out after the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday evening (February 2) at the...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comPinkNewsJust Jared JrThe WrapTMZ.comDaily Star

Tweets about this

rphteach

Mary Gurney RT @nytopinion: "Our rights can easily disappear if we do not continue to show up in places like the Super Bowl," says @chrisunkim, who per… 7 hours ago

allison_alzate

Allison Alzate RT @tcpuente: HT: @tpateros: Demi Lovato performed at the Super Bowl a decade after tweeting about it https://t.co/sHhX4vqggX via @mashable… 3 days ago

tcpuente

Teresa Puente HT: @tpateros: Demi Lovato performed at the Super Bowl a decade after tweeting about it https://t.co/sHhX4vqggX via @mashable #csulbsoc 3 days ago

julisssaalvarez

Julie People wanna say so bad that only Latinos performed at the Súper bowl that y’all really claiming Demi Lovato is Mexican. She is WHITE 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.