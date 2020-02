Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Actor Jason Momoa is known for two things: his hair and his muscles. So it only makes sense that he loses both in this Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercial, right?



In the ad, Momoa makes himself comfortable in his gorgeous mortgaged home. As he walks through the house, he first removes his shoes. But then he also removes his... 👓 View full article