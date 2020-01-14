Get to know Marvel's 'Black Widow' in action-packed Super Bowl spot

Black Widow may be most beloved as an Avenger — but as she reminds us in the first trailer for her eponymous standalone movie, they're not the first team she's had. Marvel's Black Widow Super Bowl spot drops intriguing hints about her past, showing glimpses of Scarlett Johansson in action alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel ...

