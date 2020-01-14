Global  

Get to know Marvel's 'Black Widow' in action-packed Super Bowl spot

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Black Widow may be most beloved as an Avenger — but as she reminds us in the first trailer for her eponymous standalone movie, they're not the first team she's had.

Marvel's Black Widow Super Bowl spot drops intriguing hints about her past, showing glimpses of Scarlett Johansson in action alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel...
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: BLACK WIDOW movie - Super Bowl

BLACK WIDOW movie - Super Bowl 00:30

 BLACK WIDOW movie -Big Game- TV Spot [HD] Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

Scarlett Johannson Remembers Her First Family Before The Avengers in 'Black Widow' Super Bowl LIV Spot

Scarlett Johannson and Florence Pugh meet up after a battle in the brand new TV spot for Black Widow, which aired during Super Bowl LIV. In the upcoming film,...
