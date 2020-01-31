The Mr. Peanut Super Bowl ad revives him as Baby Nut, thanks to the Kool-Aid Man's tears
Monday, 3 February 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Mr. Peanut is dead, long live Mr. Peanut. After killing off its 104-year-old mascot, Planters revived him in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday.
The spot shows actor Wesley Snipes delivering a graveside eulogy with actor Matt Walsh, the Kool-Aid Man, Mr. Clean, and others in attendance. The Kool-Aid Man cries, that tear falls on Mr. ...
Recent related videos from verified sources
SM South grad Rob Riggle ready to celebrate Super Bowl win
Comedian Rob Riggle is a confident man. Asked what he’d do if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, which takes place Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, he interrupted 41 Action News Sports Director Mick..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this